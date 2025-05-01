'Dhoni still has captaincy ambitions but is shown he isn't interested': CSK's 'unsettling' affair exposed after IPL exit

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings failed to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons. A loss by four wickets at home on Wednesday against the Punjab Kings sealed the unfortunate fate for CSK. The loss and the early exit subsequently sparked speculations on the future of MS Dhoni. And even as most experts reckoned they will be surprised if the India legend returns next season, former West Indies player Daren Ganga admitted Dhoni still commands a place in the Chennai playing XI, but warned the franchise against going back to the 43-year-old as a captain yet again. Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni during an IPL match against Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium(PTI)

Dhoni had relinquished the captaincy role before the start of the IPL 2024 season, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Maharashtra batter also continued in the role in 2025 until an injury cut short his campaign, forcing the franchise to re-elect Dhoni as the captain, albeit temporarily. But the decision did not change Chennai's fortunes, as their struggles continued. On Wednesday, in their penultimate game of the season at the Chepauk, Chennai incurred their eighth defeat to get eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Ganga reckoned planning the team around Dhoni was always a high-risk option for Chennai, and it always put them at a "disadvantage" given his long struggle with a knee injury and that he does not play competitive cricket outside the IPL. He also felt the franchise's decision to name him as the interim captain was going "back at square one."

He said: "That is not a high risk for a team. If you're planning for next season, you're betting your hopes on a player who's not playing competitive cricket between IPL seasons. Isn't that putting yourself at a disadvantage based on that player's fitness and availability to play an entire season? You find yourself back at square one, where you will be searching for a captain, a man who is not part of the entire process of strategic planning and direction for a season. So I feel you're in that constant cycle of development and not progressing."

When asked if he reckoned whether Dhoni still commands the place as a player in the Chennai squad, Ganga agreed, but once again stressed the point that Chennai should have alternatives ready to take over the captaincy role. He explained that the situation only reflects Dhoni still has captaincy options, which can be "unsettling" for regular skipper Gaikwad.

"Yes. I surely think with the big option of the fact that he's put himself forward and what we've seen from him as a wicketkeeper and a batter at the back end of innings, he can't command himself on that team. But my biggest question is, should he be considered a captain in that squad when you 18 years from the start of him leading the side. We all agree theoretically that it's sport, it's cyclical, and leadership has a shelf life. But I feel having a guy like Ruturaj Gaikwad and, in the past, Ravindra Jadeja in that sort of unsettling situation where it seems that MS still has ambitions of captaincy is not a good situation to be in. I've been in that situation before. It is very unsettling for you when you know that there's someone behind you who still has ambitions. But it is being shown as though he is not interested," he added.

Chennai will next play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 3 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.