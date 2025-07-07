MS Dhoni turns 44 in trademark style: Quiet birthday celebration with close friends and heartfelt wishes

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, July 7, with close friends and family in his hometown of Ranchi. A video of Dhoni cutting a cake and laughing heartily quickly went viral on social media, delighting fans as the Indian legend—dressed casually in a sleeveless T-shirt—shared cake and smiles with loved ones. MS Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday

Such is Dhoni’s stature worldwide that tributes begun pouring in even before the celebrations kicked off. In places like Vijayawada, fans erected massive cutouts of Dhoni, reminiscent of South Indian movie stars. Supporters waved Chennai Super Kings flags and held up posters of Dhoni dressed in traditional South Indian attire, highlighting his enduring bond with CSK since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

At 44, and five years removed from international cricket, Dhoni’s presence in the sport remains as influential as ever. He most recently featured in the 2025 IPL season, captaining CSK. Despite the team finishing last, his calm leadership was a rallying force and a symbol of hope. Speculation remains about whether he will return next year. After the season, Dhoni said he would take “five to six months” to decide on his future with the franchise.

With a staggering career spanning 538 international matches, 17,266 runs, and 829 dismissals, Dhoni’s legacy needs no further validation. In ODIs alone, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. His unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka is etched in every cricket fan’s memory. Remarkably, he achieved over 10,000 runs while batting lower down the order.

In Tests, Dhoni played 90 matches—60 as captain—scoring nearly 5,000 runs, including a top score of 224. He led India to memorable series wins, including two complete whitewashes of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He remains the only Indian captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Yet, beyond the numbers and trophies, Dhoni’s humility, calm leadership, and dignified retirement elevate his legend. On his 44th birthday, fans across the country—online and offline—came together to celebrate not just the cricketer, but the icon who won hearts with grace and grit.