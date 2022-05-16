'If MS Dhoni wasn't keen on continuing, he wouldn't have taken CSK captaincy back': India great Sunil Gavaskar

Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings on Sunday slumped to their ninth loss in 13 matches after tournament newbies Gujarat Titans handed them a seven-wicket drubbing at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Gujarat, the first team to qualify for the play-offs, overhauled a modest 134 with Wriddhiman Saha guiding the chase with an unbeaten 67. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Already out of contention for a playoff berth, Chennai have had a torrid season so far. It also remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni continues as the leader of the highly successful T20 franchise. The former India skipper led Chennai to their fourth IPL title last year but stepped down before the start of the current season. He passed the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja but the all-rounder relinquished the role to focus on his own game.

Dhoni, who quit as all-format India captain in 2017, remains Chennai's backbone as a leader but hasn't stated his future plans with the team. His availability for next season is currently a hot topic of debate and legendary Sunil Gavaskar has also given his verdict on the Chennai talisman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Ashwin's attempted sacrifice backfires, replays spell doom for Neesham

Gavaskar believes the keeper-batter will certainly don yellow next season but it's unclear if he leads the side or joins only as a mentor. Notably, Dhoni was with the Indian team as a mentor during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

"I think he (Dhoni) said, 'You will definitely see me in yellow'. Whether it's a player uniform or another yellow, it remains to be seen. I do believe he will be around as a mentor. If he wasn't keen on continuing, he would not have taken the captaincy back," Gavaskar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the CSK-GT game.

"Sometimes you learn more from failures than from success. Maybe at that point in time with two more matches before Jadeja's unfortunate injury, Dhoni would have given Jadeja a couple of matches to get that sort of experience. I do believe he will be back in yellow for sure. No question about that," he further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Dhoni, who will turn 41 in July, dropped a hint that he will be seen in the yellow jersey, but left a hint of curiosity in his answer. "You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey [next year], whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that's a different thing," Dhoni told Danny Morrison before the start of his first game of the season as Chennai leader.

Under Dhoni, Chennai became one of the most successful IPL teams since the league began in 2008 and apart from title wins they also have five runners-up finishes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON