MS Dhoni would have been a good fielder anywhere in the field: Mohammad Kaif

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:01 IST

MS Dhoni always gave special focus to fitness and fielding standards. While he was captain, Dhoni took some hard calls to improve the fielding standards of the Indian ODI team. He maintained those fitness standards even during his last days in international cricket. The video of him beating a much younger Hardik Pandya in a sprint was a proof of that. And Dhoni’s wicket-keeping ability is something everyone knows about as he is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif, who is regarded as one of India’s best fielders ever, has said that Dhoni could have been a good fielder if he wanted to be. He shared a video of him and Dhoni successfully conducting a run-out against South Africa. However, the roles are reversed in the runout as Dhoni is the one throwing the ball and Kaif clipping the bails.

“I guess MSD would have made a good fielder no matter where he stood on the field...And maybe, I wouldn’t have been a bad wicketkeeper either ;)” Kaif wrote on Twitter.

I guess MSD would have made a good fielder no matter where he stood on the field...And maybe, I wouldn't have been a bad wicketkeeper either ;) pic.twitter.com/j4dgK71mvL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 9, 2020

Kaif is now the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals and would face Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni in the upcoming IPL 2020 in UAE.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed surprise at MS Dhoni’s new training regime in the UAE ahead of the IPL. Those who are aware of Dhoni’s training pattern know that the former India captain never practices wicketkeeping in the nets, but has made an exception this time around. Chennai Super Kings on Monday shared a video where Dhoni was seen keeping wickets as part of his training drill and the reason behind it, Pathan reckons, could be due to his absence from cricket in over a year.

“We have seen a new visual where we have seen MS Dhoni keeping the wickets. This never happens, this is something new for me because I have played cricket for so many years with him, whether it is for the Indian team or in the league with CSK, I have never seen him keeping wickets,” Pathan told Star Sports.

