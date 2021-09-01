Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘MS knocked me for a monster six’: Pietersen recalls picking up Dhoni’s wicket for 91 in 2007 at The Oval
cricket

‘MS knocked me for a monster six’: Pietersen recalls picking up Dhoni’s wicket for 91 in 2007 at The Oval

Pietersen on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which he could be seen revisiting The Oval. He spoke about the experience of playing at that ground and explained how he outfoxed Dhoni in 2007.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen (L) and MS Dhoni (R)(HT Collage)

As India and England prepare for the fourth Test, former batsman Kevin Pietersen recalled an incident took place at The Oval which remains one of his fond memories. Back in 2007, when both teams locked horns in the third Test of the series at this venue, Pietersen had dismissed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for 92.

The match was ended in a draw after the visitors produced a spectacular batting performance. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Dhoni got fifty-plus scores while legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble scored a century and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Pietersen on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which he could be seen revisiting The Oval. He spoke about the experience of playing at that ground and explained how he outfoxed Dhoni in 2007.

ALSO READ | 'He is in the same flow as he was in Australia and India': MSK Prasad on what's ailing Rishabh Pant in England

“Alastair Cook was under a high ball (at deep square leg). And guess who the batter was? Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He’d knocked me for a monster six. Almost went out of the ground into the Thames, gone. I held the next one back. (Pointing to his pocket) MS, I am afraid to say, you’re in there, I am not in your pocket,” Pietersen said.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root becomes No.1; Rohit overtakes Kohli to grab 5th spot

Dhoni perished after scoring a fiery 92 off just 81 balls. His innings was laced with nine fours and four sixes. Pietersen also scored hundred in the second innings. India had won the series 1-0 and it was the last time when India won a Test series on English soil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni kevin pietersen oval test india vs england
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He's in the same flow as he was in AUS and IND': Prasad on what's ailing Pant

'Kohli is repeating his mistake': Laxman points out Indian captain's main flaw

VIDEO: Unhappy with umpire Pollard takes non-striker's guard near mid-wicket

Prasidh Krishna added, BCCI names India squad for 4th Test against England
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP