Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2021 Final: Peshawar win toss, opt to bowl against Multan in Abu Dhabi

Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi square off against Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in the much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The duo of Rizwan and Shan Masood gave Multan a flying start. They added 68 runs for the opening wicket before young Peshawar speedster Mohammad Imran broke the partnership. The left-arm quick castled Masood (37) with a slower delivery in the 9th over. He returned in the 11th over to jolt Multan by dismissing skipper Rizwan for 30.

Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw paired up thereafter and kept the scoreboard ticking. Multan scored 127 for 2 by the end of 14 overs.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and will be bowling first against Multan Sultans. Both teams are fired up as they lock horns for the final time this season with an ultimate goal – PSL title victory.

Here’re the playing XIs of both teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(w), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz(c), Sameen Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Peshawar batsman Haider Ali and fast bowler Umaid Asif will miss the final clash against the Multan after they were suspended for breaching the bio-secure bubble in Abu Dhabi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the incident occurred Wednesday and the decision to suspend both players was made by the tournament's COVID-19 management panel hours before the final.

Ali's suspension also forced the PCB to withdraw the middle-order batsman from the tours of England and the West Indies. Both cricketers didn't interact with any other squad member at any time after the incident and have been placed in isolation.