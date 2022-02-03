Mumbai Indians ask 'which superstar will don Blue and Gold next season', Harbhajan names 'future India star' as his pick

Top Indian and overseas players are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL player auction, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 cricketers will be up for grabs as franchises look to bolster their artillery for the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

While the list of players has proven performers such as Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, bright prospects like Ishan Kishan are also expected to fetch big money at the event.

The 23-year-old Ishan, who is currently a part of India's T20I squad for the West Indies home series, could also don the opener's role in the ODI rubber as the team management has reportedly kept the youngster in the scheme of things.

He isn't a part of the marquee players' list for the auction, but Ishan is expected to spark a bidding war, especially if his previous franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) goes hammer and tongs to avail his services. With 1452 IPL runs in 61 games, the power-hitter can also end up as one of the most expensive buys of the auction.

Spin great Harbhajan Singh also believes Ishan can reunite with the five-time champions. He described the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter as a future star when the franchise asked about the player who can don the 'Blue & Gold' jersey next season.

"Which superstar will don the #MI Blue & Gold next season with his bag full of talent?" wrote Mumbai Indians on Twitter. Harbhajan responded with, "Ishan Kishan future big star".

He was the top run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the 2020 season, scoring 516 runs at an average of 57.33, which also helped him earn a national call-up. Mumbai in 2018 had snapped him up for a staggering INR 6.20 crore in the auction.

Ishan was a part of Gujarat Lions (2017) before shifting his base to Mumbai Indians. The youngster's impressive strike rate and international exposure make him a part of the most sought-after players list. He enters the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore.

The Jharkhand powerhouse made his international debut last year where he became the first Indian to score a fifty on T20I and ODI debut as well. In seven games for the national team, Ishan has got 173 runs with a strike rate touching 130.

