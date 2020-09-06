e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue of all matches and MI full squad

Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue of all matches and MI full squad

MI full schedule for IPL 2020: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener on September 19.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:17 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener on September 19.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener on September 19.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence on September 19 when they take on their biggest rivals Chennai Super Kings in the curtain raiser of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, announced BCCI when the released the full schedule of IPL 2020 on Sunday.

Like CSK, the four-time champions Mumbai Indians too lost one of their most experinced players when Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga decided to opt out of this year’s IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side drafted in Australia’s James Pattinson as Malinga’s replacement.

Also Read | News, updates, squad and full coverage of IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians full schedule for IPL 2020

 

MI retianed their core in the auctions and they also beefed up their stocks by snapping up Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile. This squad has all the bases covered to defend their title this season. Skipper Rohit Sharma has led the team to four IPL titles and will be eager to add more into the already-bulging trophy cabinet. They had a fantastic 2019 and would now look to build on and make it five trophies.

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In