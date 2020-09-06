Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue of all matches and MI full squad

cricket

Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence on September 19 when they take on their biggest rivals Chennai Super Kings in the curtain raiser of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, announced BCCI when the released the full schedule of IPL 2020 on Sunday.

Like CSK, the four-time champions Mumbai Indians too lost one of their most experinced players when Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga decided to opt out of this year’s IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side drafted in Australia’s James Pattinson as Malinga’s replacement.

Mumbai Indians full schedule for IPL 2020

MI retianed their core in the auctions and they also beefed up their stocks by snapping up Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile. This squad has all the bases covered to defend their title this season. Skipper Rohit Sharma has led the team to four IPL titles and will be eager to add more into the already-bulging trophy cabinet. They had a fantastic 2019 and would now look to build on and make it five trophies.

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare