Mumbai Indians match-winner Suryakumar Yadav hopes to nail down No 3 slot

Whenever Suryakumar Yadav has been at the crease in recent times, he has looked in control of the situation. Sunday’s match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals was a classic example of his assessing the conditions well, picking the right balls to hit, and pacing his innings to put Mumbai Indians on the verge of the victory, which they sealed it with four balls to spare. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

On way to his 39-ball 51, he displayed his repertoire of shots—flicks, drives, sweeps—which he has honed over the years. More importantly, he was playing at No 3 for the first time this season. While he has played at No 4 in most of the matches this season, it’s at No 3—his favourite batting slot—that he established himself with Mumbai Indians.

“I have enjoyed batting at all the positions, but I love batting at No 3 because the situation I go in, I can pace my innings accordingly looking at the situation. At the same time I am really flexible,” Yadav, who was named Player-of-the-Match, told the official broadcaster.

“It was really important in that situation to play until the end. My job at No 3 was to take the game forward from where Rohit Sharma had left. Very happy with the way things ended.”

Yadav has batted at No 3 five times for India as well, scoring 176 with two fifties. His batting average in that position is 44, while his career T20 average is 39.

The last time he played at No 3 was against New Zealand, in November 2021. He scored a 56-ball 62 in the first T20 at Jaipur, taking India to victory. That was the series after the T20 World Cup when Virat Kohli was rested and Yadav got to bat at one-drop.

His success led to suggestions that he should permanently get that position. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said: “He has got many options. He plays spin very well, has got all the shots; he is a 360-degree player as well. That is what makes him very difficult to bowl at. When Virat comes back, I still want to see Suryakumar bat at No. 3 and Virat at No. 4,” Gambhir had told Star Sports.

In his debut series for India, against England in March 2021, he scored a 31-ball 57 batting at No 3 with Kohli at four.

The ongoing IPL has kicked off India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. It remains to be seen whether Yadav does get to bat in that position. Yadav though is happy to bat wherever he is slotted in.

Yadav has been in great form in the last few months. He won the Player-of-the-Series award in the T20 series against West Indies, but suffered a hairline fracture in his thumb and missed the series against Sri Lanka that followed as well as the first couple of IPL games this season.

But he was straightaway into the groove on return, hitting two fifties. So far this IPL he has scored 290 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147.20.

After eight defeats on the trot, Mumbai Indians finally registered their first win on Saturday. The batter felt it would lift the mood in MI’s camp. “It was a good one from the team’s point of view. It spreads loads and loads and loads of positivity. At practice sessions, we are enjoying each other’s company and not thinking about what's coming ahead, just living in the moment and enjoying it,” he said.

