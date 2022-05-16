Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Mumbai Indians name Suryakumar Yadav’s replacement for last 2 league matches of IPL 2022
cricket

Mumbai Indians name Suryakumar Yadav’s replacement for last 2 league matches of IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians have announced 28-year-old Akash Madhwal as replacement for Suryakumar Yadav for the remaining two matches of the IPL 2022.
Akash Madhwal will replace Suryakumar Yadav in the squad. (IPL)
Published on May 16, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Mumbai Indians have announced 28-year-old Akash Madhwal as replacement for Suryakumar Yadav for the remaining two matches of the IPL 2022. Madhwal, a fast bowler from Uttarakhand, who has played 15 T20s and taken 20 wickets, was bought for 20 lakh. Suryakumar was ruled out of this season of the IPL due to a muscle injury on his left forearm.

"Akash Madhwal has represented Cricket Association of Uttarakhand across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2019. Akash was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad," a release from MI stated.

Madhwal made his T20 debut in 2019 against Karnataka and got taken for 21 runs off two overs. It is also interesting to note that Madhwal's First-Class debut was under a former MI player. He played under Unmukt Chand, who was captaining Uttarakhand against Cuttack in October of 2019.

Madhwal went unsold at the mega-auction but was present in the MI bio-bubble as a net bowler for the team.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
suryakumar yadav mumbai indians ipl 2022 ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP