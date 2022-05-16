Home / Cricket / Mumbai Indians name Suryakumar Yadav’s replacement for last 2 league matches of IPL 2022
Mumbai Indians name Suryakumar Yadav’s replacement for last 2 league matches of IPL 2022

  • The Mumbai Indians have announced 28-year-old Akash Madhwal as replacement for Suryakumar Yadav for the remaining two matches of the IPL 2022.
Akash Madhwal will replace Suryakumar Yadav in the squad.
Akash Madhwal will replace Suryakumar Yadav in the squad. (IPL)
Published on May 16, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Mumbai Indians have announced 28-year-old Akash Madhwal as replacement for Suryakumar Yadav for the remaining two matches of the IPL 2022. Madhwal, a fast bowler from Uttarakhand, who has played 15 T20s and taken 20 wickets, was bought for 20 lakh. Suryakumar was ruled out of this season of the IPL due to a muscle injury on his left forearm.

"Akash Madhwal has represented Cricket Association of Uttarakhand across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2019. Akash was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad," a release from MI stated.

Madhwal made his T20 debut in 2019 against Karnataka and got taken for 21 runs off two overs. It is also interesting to note that Madhwal's First-Class debut was under a former MI player. He played under Unmukt Chand, who was captaining Uttarakhand against Cuttack in October of 2019.

Madhwal went unsold at the mega-auction but was present in the MI bio-bubble as a net bowler for the team.

suryakumar yadav mumbai indians ipl 2022 ipl
