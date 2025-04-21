Mumbai [India], : Mumbai Indians equalled the record made by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders of winning most matches against any side while playing in the Indian Premier League . Mumbai Indians register second-most wins against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League

Impressive half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians to a powerful nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a one-sided Indian Premier League clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

This was the 21st victory for the Mumbai-based franchise against the MS Dhoni-led side in the 39 matches they have played so far in the history of the cash-rich league. The other two sides with 21 wins are Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders .

In this list, the Hardik Pandya-led side is at the top, where they have won 24 matches against the Knight Riders out of the 35 matches they have played so far against them in the IPL.

Coming to the match, a quickfire 32 in 15 balls by teen debutant Ayush Mhatre and fifties from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja powered CSK to 176/5 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top bowler for MI.

During the run-chase, after a 63-run stand between Rohit and Ryan Rickelton , Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav chasing down the total in 15.4 overs.

MI are in sixth spot with four wins in four matches, with eight points. CSK are at the bottom with just two wins and six losses.

