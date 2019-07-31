Mumbai Indians release Mayank Markande, induct hard-hitting Windies all-rounder for IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:51 IST

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals completed their first player transfer for IPL 2020 on Wednesday. The four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians decided to release leg-spinner Mayank Markande and inducted West Indies hard-hitting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford from the Delhi Capitals for the next season of IPL.

“We wish Mayank the very best for his future. He is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing him for better cricketing prospects and know that he is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family,” said Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani.

Watch video: Romanian cricketer’s unique bowling action goes viral

Markande who made his IPL debut in 2018, played a crucial role in the Rohit Sharma-led side’s performance that season, picking up 15 wickets in 14 matches. Markande’s impressive show in the 2018 season of IPL had also earned him a place in the Indian T20 side.

The 20 year-old, however failed to replicate his inaugural season’s performance in the next season and was replaced by another leggie Rahul Chahar in the MI playing XI. Markande played only 3 matches in IPL 2019 picking up just 1 wicket.

Sherfane Rutherford, on the other hand, made his IPL debut last season and played 7 matches for Delhi Capitals. He scored 73 runs and picked up 1 wicket.

About adding Rutherford to their side, Ambani said, his all-round skills will benefit MI a lot. “I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. He has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career have been impressive and we believe he finds his home at MI.”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:45 IST