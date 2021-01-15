Mumbai Indians register highest brand value in IPL 2020
Mumbai Indians registered the highest brand value in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The most successful team in the history of the IPL marked its stronghold in the sponsor market by registering a 7.1% spike in its brand value, according to global brand valuation agency – Brand Finance. The five-time Champions are the only team in IPL to have grown this year valued at USD 70.3 mn, according to the study.
Mumbai Indians was also the top scorer in the Brand Strength Index (BSI), with a BSI score of 76.9 out of 100 and a corresponding AA+ brand strength rating, as highlighted by the study. This reflects a consistently high brand investment, stakeholder trust and performance of the team. Mumbai Indians was followed by Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.
Ever since the inception of the IPL, Mumbai Indians has sustained a growth trajectory clocking a cumulative 69% surge across the 13 editions. This is testament to the trust that the club has earned and established through its continued success on the field in conjunction with strong brand ideology. Furthermore, the appeal of brand Mumbai Indians is not bound by geographical coordinates, which makes it a sought after partner for Indian and international brands with high pedigree, which is reflected by the brand brigade that Mumbai Indians has collaborated with over the years.
Mumbai Indians spokesperson said: “This year’s IPL has been one of the most successful years for us on and off-the-field and we, at Mumbai Indians, embrace it with a lot of gratitude. We take a lot of pride in how we have nurtured brand Mumbai Indians over the years balancing our core values and ethos and replicating them in our brand building initiatives. The faith of our brand partners amidst all apprehensions and challenges this season speaks of volumes of the stature of brand Mumbai Indians. We are thankful to all our partners looking ahead with added inspiration.”
Unfazed by market slowdown and apprehensions amongst sponsors globally regarding investment in sports due to the pandemic, Mumbai Indians headed into the season adding four global brands – Marriott Bonvoy, Colgate, Cadbury Dairy Milk and William Lawson’s, for multi-year deals. This was in addition to continuing the partnership with brands like Samsung, Colors, Jio and Usha. The strong mix of international and Indian brands including Dream11, enabled the title-holders to match its last years’ sponsorship revenues, continuing to be the market leaders among IPL franchises.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut, video goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission
- India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Seems like Ashwin gave Sundar guru-mantra on how to dismiss Smith’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It has been happening since 1932': Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: Labuschagne ton takes Australia to 274 for 5 at stumps on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI wishes Hanuma Vihari a 'speedy recovery' as he heads back home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Glad it worked': Sundar reveals how he got Steve Smith out with a 'plan'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natarajan sets unique record after making his Test debut in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India cricketers Siraj, Sundar abused by Gabba crowd: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia 274/5 at Stumps
- IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
England leads Sri Lanka by 185 on back of Root's century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreesanth tries to sledge Yashasvi Jaiswal, gets a fitting reply from youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seamer Jansen replaces Baartman as SA leave for Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox