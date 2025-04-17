MUMBAI, India — Mumbai Indians squeezed the batting powerhouse of Sunrisers Hyderabad on a sluggish home wicket to notch a four-wicket win in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Mumbai limits Hyderabad batting powerhouse to notch 4-wicket win in IPL

Hyderabad struggled to reach 162-5 on a slowish Wankhede pitch and Mumbai, which won the toss and elected to field, eased to 166-6 with 11 balls to spare for their third win in seven games.

Abhishek Sharma, who scored a century in Hyderabad’s chase of 246 against Punjab Kings in the last game, top-scored with 40 after Will Jacks dropped him of the first ball in the slips.

Jacks made up for his missed opportunity through his off-spin bowling and claimed 2-14 in his economical three overs after spinner Karn Sharma seemed to have split his webbing in the third over while going for a low catch at midwicket and could not bowl.

Heinrich Klaasen provided a late impetus to an otherwise scratchy Hyderabad innings when he smashed 37 off 28 balls with Aniket Verma hitting two sixes in his brisk unbeaten 18 off eight balls.

All the Mumbai top-order batters got starts before getting deceived by the variable bounce of the wicket. Impact player Rohit Sharma hit three sixes in his rapid 26 off 16 balls while Jacks made a top-score of 36.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins took 3-26 while Eshan Malinga picked up the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir in the 18th over when Mumbai needed just one run for victory as Tilak Varma swept spinner Zeeshan Ansari for the winning boundary.

