‘Must have been a great sight for cameramen': Sourav Ganguly shares anecdote about Rahul Dravid's humble nature

Considered one of the most humble individuals on and off the field, current India head coach Rahul Dravid has shown many times why cricket is described as the "gentleman's game". Dravid's illustrious career as a player and skipper of Team India eventually transpired to him becoming head coach of the senior men's team, where he is still seen carrying his down-to-earth attitude.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also spoke highly of Dravid's modesty after he was seen taking cones and wickets back to the dressing room after a practice session in Kanpur.

“I wish him (Dravid) all the best. I heard that in Kanpur, after the day’s practice he was picking up the cones and wickets and balls and bringing them back to the dressing room. It must have been a great sight for cameramen and photographers to see Rahul Dravid do that (smiles). But he is that sort of a person," said Ganguly in an interview with News18.

Ganguly also assured that the Indian board will support Dravid, and the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma duo moving forward. "We will support him and Rohit and Virat in test cricket whichever way they want.”

Dravid's maiden assignment as the head coach started on a positive note, with India registering a T20I series sweep against New Zealand at home. The T20I series was followed by the two-Test series, which India went on to clinch 1-0. The Indian team's next challenge will be in South Africa, starting December 26.

Talking about Virat's exit as the ODI skipper, Ganguly said that he had personally requested him to not relinquish the T20I captaincy. But Rohit came into the picture when only one white-ball captain was required.

“It’s like I said… I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20 captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen.

"Because I have captained for a long period of time; therefore, I know. Also, they wanted only one white-ball captain. And that’s why this decision. I don’t know what’s going to happen in future. But as I said, it’s a good team and it has some fantastic players and I hope they will turn it around," Ganguly further said.

