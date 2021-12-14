'My apologies, I'll put my family tragedies aside next time as cricket is more important': Steyn posts sarcastic tweet

Besides being the top platform got gathering news, social media can be a cruel place, with trolls repeatedly trying to hog the limelight at the expense of the same people they worship. While some thrive off it, most choose to ignore it although it is not an easy task.

In a day and age, when sportspersons opt for Twitter to congratulate their peers for a big achievement, at times it becomes tedious to stay active all the time and keep up with whatever is happening.

Something similar happened with Dale Steyn. The former South Africa fast bowler was part of some 'silly banter' on Twitter for something as trivial as not wishing Australia spinner Nathan Lyon for picking up 400 Test wickets. Only the fourth Australian bowler to scale Mount 400, Lyon ended his 326-day-long wait for the elusive scalp, when he dismissed England's Dawid Malan on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test.

Soon enough, on expected lines, the cricket fraternity around the world flooded Lyon with congratulatory messages on Twitter, with Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting and other greats coming together for the off-spinner's big moment in Test cricket.

However, one of the notable absentees was Steyn, whose grandfather had passed during the same time. On Monday, December 13, Steyn did post on Twitter about Lyon, saying: "Take a bow Nathan Lyon. 400 strong! Keep going bud! Congratulations."

However, when a fan asked him as to why he was late on wishing Lyon, Steyn informed him about the tragedy. "Yes I apologize as my grandfather passed away and I was with him and my family during that time," he replied to a fan going by the name David Dosantos, who later deleted the tweet.

Even as Steyn began receiving condolence messages, there were some who, via friendly banters, felt he could have wished Lyon. In an indirect response to them, the South Africa pacer posted a rather sarcastic tweet. "Some silly banter going around as I'm a little late in congratulating Nathan for his 400th poll. My apologies, I'll be sure to put my family tragedies aside next time as cricket is clearly more important," Steyn's tweet read.

