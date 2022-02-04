'My dream is to play under MS Dhoni': India youngster says CSK captain can 'take my game to a different level'

One cannot talk about Chennai Super Kings without the mention of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both are synonymous and inseparable; under Dhoni's remarkable leadership, the Super Kings have won four Indian Premier League titles and are also the current defending champions. One of the most successful captains of all time, Dhoni – over the past few years – has also become a go-to person for many Indian and international youngsters in the tournament. Often, Dhoni is seen having a conversation with young players after the end of an IPL match as the players attempt to take a leaf out of his book.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those who have played under Dhoni for the Super Kings often praise him for his leadership skills and there are many who have expressed desire to share the dressing room with the 39-year-old former India star. Youngster Chetan Sakariya is the latest to join the list.

Sakariya said that it is his “dream” to play under Dhoni, adding that he has helped “so many bowlers evolve.”

“The last auction changed my life. My dream is to play under MS Dhoni. He has helped so many bowlers evolve. And to pick his brain, watch him prepare, can take my game to a different level,” Sakariya told News9.

“Dhoni is any bowler's dream and it will be surreal to play and learn under him. I would love to play under him if I get a chance. But of course, I will give my best in whichever team I go to.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IPL mega auction is set to take place on February 12-13 in Bengaluru. 590 cricketers will go under the hammer in the mega event which has added significance this year, as two new franchises (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) will enter the tournament. Sakariya was picked by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2021 edition and took 14 wickets in his maiden season. His impressive performances also earned Sakariya an international call-up for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

"The first time I walked into the Indian dressing room, it was like a kid entering the house of his dreams. I was that kid and was just curiously watching everyone as in how they prepare, their body language and all. I knew that I had to wait for my chance but made sure that I observed and picked up things from senior players. They all were very welcoming," Sakariya recalled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}