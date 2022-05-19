'My father didn’t eat for 2-3 days; told him it's just an injury': Rinku Singh recalls struggles as 'sole breadwinner'

Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign came to an end after the two-time IPL winners fell short by a whisker while chasing a daunting target against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Thanks to Quinton de Kock's spectacular unbeaten 140, the highest individual score this season, and skipper KL Rahul's 68 not out, Lucknow posted an imposing 210 for no loss. But Kolkata managed to take the game till the end with many terming it as the best game of the season. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Kolkata's Nitish Rana (42) and captain Shreyas Iyer (50) kept the Kolkata in the chase but it was Rinku Singh who shone in the final moments. The Indian batter hit a 15-ball 40 to nearly pull off a victory for his side. He smashed a four and two sixes off the final over bowled by Marcus Stoinis but fell to a one-handed grab by Ewin Lewis on the penultimate ball.

While Kolkata crashed out of the 10-team competition with a narrow defeat, Rinku earned high praise for his batting display. The 24-year-old Rinku has been a revelation for Kolkata this year. He had also produced a match-winning 42 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Like many other players, Rinku has had humble beginnings before his rise through the ranks.

Rinku was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 for ₹80 lakh but used sparingly in the last five years. He had his breakthrough Ranji season for Uttar Pradesh in 2018-19, where he ended up being the third-highest run-getter (953 runs in 10 innings) of the tournament with four hundreds.

The Aligarh-born player credited Kolkata for his rise and recalled struggles while recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the first half of IPL 2021.

“Those 5 years were really tough for me. After the first year, when I was picked for KKR and I got a chance to play, I couldn’t perform well. Still, KKR trusted me a lot and they retained me for the next couple of seasons,” said Rinku in a video uploaded on KKR's official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Rinku, the sole breadwinner of the family, said his father didn't eat for a couple of days after knowing about the injury which sidelined the cricketer for several months.

“I trained hard the way my body language is. The team never thought I was down. Last year was quite tough for me as I got a knee injury during the Vijay Hazare Trophy while running a double. The moment I fell, I thought of the IPL. They told me I needed an operation and would require 6-7 months to recover."

“I wasn’t happy staying away from cricket for so long. My father didn’t eat for 2-3 days. I told him its’ just an injury and it’s part of cricket. I’m the sole breadwinner of my life and when such things happen, it is bound to be worrisome.

“I was a bit sad, but I knew I would recover quickly as I had a lot of self-belief," he further added.

