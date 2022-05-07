'Name a pacer bowling at over 150 and not playing for country': India legend wants Umran to partner Bumrah at T20 WC

Umran Malik has been the story of the season in the 2022 Indian Premier League. He may have conceded over 50 runs in the last match he played and nearly another 50 in the one before that but the sheer pace that he is able to generate has forced experts and fans to often look past how many runs he has leaked in the IPL.

While Umran has been expensive in Sunrisers Hyderabad's last two games, the 22 year old has shown that he can be an economical, wicket-taking bowler as well. It can be easy to forget that he was never even mentioned as a player who could be considered for selection to the Indian team but he is now one of SRH's lead bowlers and being talked about as someone who should partner Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia later this year.

One of those arguing his case is India spin great Harbhajan Singh. The former bowler, who took 686 international wicket in an illustrious career, said that he would have taken Umran in the Indian team if he was part of the selection panel.

"He is my favourite. I want to see him in the Indian team. What a bowler he is. Name a pacer bowling at over 150 and not playing for the country. So I think this is a great thing. He will inspire many youngsters to take up this game, where has come from and what he is doing in the IPL. He has been unbelievable. I don't know if he will be selected or not but if I was part of the selection committee, I would have given him a go ahead. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India play in Australia," Harbhajan told reporters on the sidelines of a Dream Set Go event.

Umran clocked 157kph in SRH's last match and Harbhajan backed him to breach the 160kph in Australia. "Take Umran there, he will bowl 160 there. Even if they give him a flat wicket there, he will break someone's head," said Harbhajan.

While he may have made waves in the IPL, Umran is yet to cut his teeth in first class cricket, having played just seven red ball games, let alone in international cricket. Harbhajan said that while there is certainly more pressure in international cricket, Umran has already bowled to some of the biggest international stars in the IPL, whether it be from India or from other countries.

"There is more pressure in international cricket, no doubt about it. But I think he has played enough IPL games against the top players in the world who are playing in this competition. Some of the Indian batters he is bowling to are also brilliant players. Pressure will be there whether it be against Netherlands or Australia. That is what makes you the cricketer you want to be. I am sure he will also learnt. He is a great promising cricketer and I hope he will play for India," Harbhajan mentioned.