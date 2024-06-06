Explore
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Thursday, June 6, 2024
    Live

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia score after 5 overs is 37/3

    June 7, 2024 12:56 AM IST
    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 37/3 after 5 overs, Malan Kruger at 0 runs and Merwe Erasmus at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score, Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score, Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 07 Jun 2024 at 12:30 AM
    Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

    Namibia squad -
    Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni
    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 7, 2024 12:56 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 37/3 after 5 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Namibia
    Malan Kruger 0 (1)
    Merwe Erasmus 1 (1)
    Scotland
    Chris Sole 1/12 (1)

    June 7, 2024 12:55 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Niko Davin is out and Namibia at 37/3 after 4.5 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! c Bradley Currie b Chris Sole.

    June 7, 2024 12:55 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Namibia at 37/2 after 4.4 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Raining boundaries now! Three in four balls. Sole goes short and wide of off. Davin slashes it over point and it goes to the fence.

    June 7, 2024 12:53 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Namibia at 33/2 after 4.2 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! AGAIN! Chris Sole goes full and wide of off. Davin just dabs it away late, more off the cue end of the bat and to third man for a boundary.

    June 7, 2024 12:52 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Namibia at 29/2 after 4.1 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Off the edge but Davin won't mind! A length ball, outside off, Davin looks to cut but outside edges it to third man and it races away.

    June 7, 2024 12:49 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 25/2 after 4 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Namibia
    Niko Davin 8 (7)
    Merwe Erasmus 1 (1)
    Scotland
    Bradley Currie 1/8 (2)

    June 7, 2024 12:49 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Niko Davin smashed a Four on Bradley Currie bowling . Namibia at 24/2 after 3.4 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Length ball, wide of off. Davin punches it late and through point and it races away to the fence.

    June 7, 2024 12:47 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jan Frylinck is out and Namibia at 19/2 after 3.2 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! b Bradley Currie.

    June 7, 2024 12:45 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 19/1 after 3 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Namibia
    Jan Frylinck 12 (12)
    Niko Davin 3 (4)
    Scotland
    Brad Wheal 1/16 (2)

    June 7, 2024 12:45 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Jan Frylinck smashed a Four on Brad Wheal bowling . Namibia at 16/1 after 2.4 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Delicious shot! A length ball, outside off. Frylinck backs away and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.

    June 7, 2024 12:41 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 9/1 after 2 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Namibia
    Niko Davin 2 (3)
    Jan Frylinck 5 (7)
    Scotland
    Bradley Currie 0/2 (1)

    June 7, 2024 12:36 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia at 7/1 after 1 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Namibia
    Niko Davin 1 (1)
    Jan Frylinck 4 (3)
    Scotland
    Brad Wheal 1/6 (1)

    June 7, 2024 12:35 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Jan Frylinck smashed a Four on Brad Wheal bowling . Namibia at 4/1 after 0.5 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! OFF THE EDGE! A second slip would have come in handy. A length ball on middle, late away swing. Frylinck looks to defend but gets an outside edge and it flies past first slip for a boundary.

    June 7, 2024 12:33 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. JP Kotze is out and Namibia at 0/1 after 0.3 overs

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! c Brandon McMullen b Brad Wheal.

    June 7, 2024 12:07 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Scores: Scotland Playing XI

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.

    June 7, 2024 12:07 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Scores: Namibia Playing XI

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia (Playing XI) - Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Merwe Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (WK), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernand Scholtz, Tangeni Lungamene.

    June 7, 2024 12:03 AM IST

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update

    Namibia vs Scotland Live Score: Namibia won the toss and elected to bat

    June 6, 2024 11:42 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Namibia vs Scotland Match Details
    Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Namibia and Scotland to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

