Naseeruddin Shah names favourite current cricketer, it’s not Kohli or Rohit

cricket

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:59 IST

India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma has millions of fan-following all over the world, especially in India. Ask Indian cricket fans who their current favourite cricketer is, and there is a huge chance that most of them will either say Virat Kohli and/or Rohit Sharma. But Bollywood legend Naseeruddin Shah has a different answer to this question.

The Indian Premier League is all set to begin and the prestigious T20 tournament has always seen a flair of Bollywood attached to it. Now, website Film Companion spoke to actor Naseeruddin Shah and asked him a few questions related to cricket.

Shah, who is an avid fan of the sport, was also asked to name his current favourite cricketer. In his response, the veteran film star said: “Ravichandran Ashwin”.

Ashwin, too, has a lot of following in the country, and a lot of young budding cricketers admire how the off-spinner never shies away from expressing his believes and point of views.

Shah was also asked to name the best Indian cricket captain of all time and he said: “Mansur Ali Khan”.

The IPL 2020 will kick off from September 19th with Virat Kohli-led RCB will be looking to win their first IPL trophy. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will be eager to retain the trophy and be the only five-time Champions.