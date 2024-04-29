Nick Senzel homered twice and drove in five runs as the visiting Washington Nationals rallied from a giant deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 12-9 on Sunday. Nationals dig out of 7-0 hole to stun Marlins

The Marlins blew a 7-0 second-inning lead and lost their sixth straight game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a grand slam that was part of the Marlins' six-run first inning, but Senzel's three-run homer in the fifth put the Nationals ahead for good at 9-7.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Jacob Young finished 3-for-5 with three RBI hits for Washington.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision. Miami's Ryan Weathers lasted four-plus innings despite being gifted a big lead. He allowed five hits, three walks and six runs.

Washington's Patrick Corbin, who has led the league in losses in each of the past three seasons, allowed eight hits, two walks and seven runs in four innings.

Derek Law relieved Corbin with two scoreless innings to earn the win.

The Marlins dominated early as Miami's initial three batters reached in the first inning Luis Arraez and Bryan De La Cruz singled, and Josh Bell reached on an error. The next batter was Chisholm, who hit an 0-1 pitch over the fence in left-center for an opposite-field grand slam.

With two outs in the same inning, the Marlins got consecutive triples from Dane Myers and Vidal Brujan to grab a 5-0 lead. Nick Fortes capped the rally with an RBI single.

The Marlins extended their lead to 7-0 in the second as De La Cruz started another rally, this time with a double. He scored on a two-out double by Emmanuel Rivera off the glove of first baseman Joey Meneses. Rivera's blast was too hot to handle at 103 mph.

Washington cut its deficit to 7-5 in the fourth inning. Trey Lipscomb led off with a single and Alex Call walked before Jacob Young got the Nationals on the board with an RBI double.

CJ Abrams followed with a two-run double, and Senzel capped the rally with a two-run homer to center.

Washington took a 9-7 lead in the fifth. Weathers was removed after hitting the leadoff batter, Lipscomb, with a pitch. Reliever Anthony Bender came in and allowed a single to Call. Young singled, and Lipscomb scored following an error by right fielder Myers.

With two outs, Senzel jumped on a 2-1 slider and drove it 411 feet for a three-run homer to center.

Vargas stole home for Washington in the sixth, but Tim Anderson and Jesus Sanchez drove in runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to 10-9.

The Nationals added two runs in the eighth and held on for the win.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.