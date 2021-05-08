'Nearly 19 years of hard work paying off': Twitter reacts as 36-year-old Tabish Khan makes history on debut for Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Tabish Khan on Sunday made the headlines by picking his first Test wicket in his very first over of his career. With this dismissal, Tabish became the oldest Test cricketer to take a wicket in his first over in the last 70 years. In 1951, a 40-year-old GW Chubb had taken a wicket in his first over for South Africa against England.

The moment during the First test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club. The right-arm pacer bowled the second over of Zimbabwe's innings. After bowling five dot balls, he trapped Zimbabwe opener Tarisai Musakanda plumb in front of his stumps to dismiss him for a duck.

What makes this wicket more special is that 18 years, 137 First-Class matches 598 wickets and 27612 balls later, 36-year-old finally donned the national colours.

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Tabish Khan's exceptional feat.

598 wickets in first-class cricket for Tabish Khan, the most by any player before a Test debut for an Asian team. The unwanted record was previously held by Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara. He had bagged 558 wickets before making his Test debut in 2017 against India. He also became the oldest Test debutant for Pakistan in 66 years.

Before the start of Test match, former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali praised Tabish, saying: “We need to give credit to Tabish Khan as he has set an example for us with his never give up attitude. He has always worked towards representing Pakistan and has worked hard and kept on performing.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan put on a mammoth first innings total of 510/8. Abid Ali smashed a double century (215), while Azhar Ali scored 126. At Stumps on Day 2, Zimbabwe, after 30 overs, were reduced to 52/4.