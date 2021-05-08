'Nearly 19 years of hard work paying off': Twitter reacts as 36-year-old Tabish Khan makes history on debut for Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Tabish Khan on Sunday made the headlines by picking his first Test wicket in his very first over of his career. With this dismissal, Tabish became the oldest Test cricketer to take a wicket in his first over in the last 70 years. In 1951, a 40-year-old GW Chubb had taken a wicket in his first over for South Africa against England.

The moment during the First test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club. The right-arm pacer bowled the second over of Zimbabwe's innings. After bowling five dot balls, he trapped Zimbabwe opener Tarisai Musakanda plumb in front of his stumps to dismiss him for a duck.

What makes this wicket more special is that 18 years, 137 First-Class matches 598 wickets and 27612 balls later, 36-year-old finally donned the national colours.

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Tabish Khan's exceptional feat.

Last October Tabish Khan was upset after he remembered his late father after taking 5 wickets in a domestic match



Today after 18 years of hard toil in domestic cricket, he took a wicket with his 6th ball in international cricket#ZIMvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/YXNez45tQr — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 8, 2021

Waited 18 years for this moment

Tabish khan an inspiration pic.twitter.com/pNLyO4iy4E — Rashid khan (@rashidulllah198) May 8, 2021

Wasim Akram Retired From Test Cricket at the Age of 36 , while Tabish Khan Making His Test debut At The same Age😌

Two players two different stories#PakvsZim #tabishkhan pic.twitter.com/LZMpnjwln9 — TOQEER SAYS ✨ (@official_toqeer) May 8, 2021

Almost 600 wickets at an avg of less thn 25 for a fast bowler, all of them on Pakistani pitches....its baffling that he wasnt picked up earlier, to me this is a bigger tragedy thn tht of @iamfawadalam25 #tabishkhan #PakvsZim — Ahmad Paracha (@minderbinder23) May 8, 2021

Those who are desperate to play for pakistan must do so.❤

First over in international cricket by Tabish Khan and that is wicket maiden. Superb by Tabish khan.❤#PakvsZim#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/B6mgHxYzZW — Waqas Akhter🌐 (@waqasakhter077) May 8, 2021

Tabish has waited 19 years for this moment❤️



137 FC Matches & 598 FC Wickets later, he receives his debut international game. Picks up a wicket in his very 1st over🔥



The long long wait has finally come to an end for Tabish Khan❤️#TabishKhan #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/ep389PAKit — @ishaq baig (@ishaqbaig181) May 8, 2021

Wicket in his first over for Tabish Khan... WOW... nearly 19 years of hard work paying off... #PAKvZIM — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) May 8, 2021









598 wickets in first-class cricket for Tabish Khan, the most by any player before a Test debut for an Asian team. The unwanted record was previously held by Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara. He had bagged 558 wickets before making his Test debut in 2017 against India. He also became the oldest Test debutant for Pakistan in 66 years.

Before the start of Test match, former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali praised Tabish, saying: “We need to give credit to Tabish Khan as he has set an example for us with his never give up attitude. He has always worked towards representing Pakistan and has worked hard and kept on performing.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan put on a mammoth first innings total of 510/8. Abid Ali smashed a double century (215), while Azhar Ali scored 126. At Stumps on Day 2, Zimbabwe, after 30 overs, were reduced to 52/4.