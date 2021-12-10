'Need to have proper system in place': Ex-India selector backs Team India star; 'You just can't remove all seniors'

Under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane retained his place in the Indian Test side for the upcoming South Africa tour but was removed as the vice-captain, with Rohit Sharma becoming Virat Kohli's deputy in the traditional format. A string of low scores has put Rahane's place in jeopardy, especially when many youngsters have been knocking at the door for opportunities.

Former senior selection committee chief MSK Prasad, however, has rallied behind Rahane's spot, saying that the team composition should comprise both juniors and seniors. Prasad also insisted the current Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to consider Rahane's away record.

"At the end of the day, it should be a mix of juniors and seniors. Even in 2013, he (Rahane) did well. Usually, Rahane performs well in overseas conditions but his record at home hasn't been great. Taking these things into consideration, the selectors can look into players for home conditions and players for away conditions," Prasad told India Today.

"Usually, Rahane is one guy who does really well in away conditions. Selectors are a bit puzzled because of his form. Whether they are going to look forward or back his experience is going to be their judgement," he added.

The 33-year-old Rahane averages over 40 in away conditions, with eight of his 12 Test tons coming outside the country. His recent form, however, has been shaky. He has managed to score just 411 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 19.57 this year.

Despite Rahane's shortcomings, Prasad believes that the side can't comprise all youngsters, particularly in away conditions. He stressed on the selectors having a proper "system" in place despite being spoilt for choices.

"First of all, it is good to have a healthy headache for the selectors. And secondly, you need to have a system in place. How many opportunities would you be giving to a senior cricketer, when do you want to induct a youngster? How many youngsters are on a tour? These are the things you should take into consideration, there should be a good balance.

"You just can't simply remove all the seniors, at the same time, you can't carry on with all youngsters, especially when you are going away. At home, you can try things but when you go away experience counts a lot. That's why they need to have a perfect blend of youth and experience," Prasad further said.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will take on South Africa in three Tests starting from December 26. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

