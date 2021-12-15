'Need to look for the future': Ex-India WK names his choice for Rohit's replacement in leadership role for SA series

Last week, the BCCI announced a number of significant changes in their leadership across both formats of the game. While the ODI captaincy switch from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma justifiably drew more eyeballs, the latter was also given the role of vice-captain in Tests. He succeeded Ajinkya Rahane in the position, whose poor form throughout the year might have been key to the switch.

However, things took turn for the worse when Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during a net session last week and was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa. In another statement where BCCI confirmed Priyank Panchal as Rohit's replacement, the board didn't announce a new vice-captain, eventually leading to further speculations.

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim has insisted that there needs to be a vice-captain in overseas Tests, and also named his choice for the role in the upcoming three-match series against the Proteas.

“They need to announce (a new vice-captain). You may not have an urgent need of a vice-captain in a home series but you definitely need a vice-captain overseas. Sometimes, when the captain is not on the field, you need a deputy to take over things,” Karim said in the Khelneeti podcast.

“I think KL Rahul should be the vice-captain. You don't need to go back to the past, you need to look for the future. And for me, the most promising candidate for the position is KL Rahul.”

Rahul makes a return to the Test squad after missing the home series against New Zealand due to an injury. In Rohit's absence, Rahul is set to play in all three games and will likely be partnering Mayank Agarwal in the opening order.

Team India's tour of South Africa begins on December 26 with the first Test in Centurion. The three-Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.