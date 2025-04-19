Islamabad [Pakistan], : Peshawar Zalmi's spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed believes that Pakistan's premier batter Babar Azam is just one solid knock away from regaining his lost form and confidence. "Needs big knock": Former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed roots for Babar Azam to find lost form

Since finishing 2022 on a high, Babar has struggled to find consistency and has been unable to deliver impactful performances across formats. As his bat remains largely silent, the 29-year-old has drawn widespread criticism from fans and former cricketers alike.

Amid his lean patch, questions have been raised about Babar's place in the national side. However, Mushtaq Ahmed has backed the star batter to bounce back and rediscover his best form.

"Thirty or forty runs mean nothing for Babar. He needs a big knock, not 70 or 80, but a hundred, and he acknowledges that," Mushtaq said while speaking to the media, as quoted by Geo News.

Babar's sharp decline in form has coincided with his repeated exits from captaincy. After stepping down as Pakistan's captain across all formats following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, Shaheen Afridi took over the leadership. However, after just one series, Babar was reinstated as the white-ball captain ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Following the tournament, Babar stepped down once again, marking his second resignation within a year. Mushtaq noted that a lack of support during Babar's struggles added to the pressure.

"He was under pressure. The lack of support during his tough phase didn't help. He gave five years of consistent performance. Ups and downs are part of a cricketer's journey. But bad performance will only make him stronger," Mushtaq said.

Since 2023, Babar has failed to average over 40 across formats. After scoring 151 runs against Nepal in 2023, he has yet to score another century in international cricket.

In 2025 so far, Babar has played 11 matches for Pakistan, scoring 462 runs at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 66.95. He is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League but has scored just one run in two matches.

