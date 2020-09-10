e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Neil McKenzie named South Africa’s high performance batting coach

Neil McKenzie named South Africa’s high performance batting coach

The 44-year-old McKenzie, who had stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach last month, is one of the seven appointees announced by Cricket South Africa as part of its High-Performance management team.

cricket Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Johannesburg
Neil McKenzie.
Neil McKenzie.(BCB)
         

Former batsman Neil McKenzie has been roped in as South Africa’s high performance batting lead coach, the country’s cricket board (CSA) announced on Thursday.

The 44-year-old McKenzie, who had stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach last month, is one of the seven appointees announced by Cricket South Africa as part of its High-Performance management team which will work in alignment with the national men’s and women’s coaching staff.

Vincent Barnes has been roped in as high performance manager and bowling lead coach‚ while former assistant coach Malibongwe Maketa was appointed as the South Africa A and National Academy lead coach.

Shukri Conrad was appointed as South Africa Under-19 team coach and Edward Khoza was named the acting head of cricket pathways.

Dinesha Devnarain was roped in as the under-19 women’s and women’s National Academy head coach.

Dr Shuaib Manjra was named as Chief Medical Officer.

“The goal is to make sure that South African cricket is strong. We’ve got a really powerful group of cricketers coming through that can only strengthen the national side and can challenge players in the national team,” CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said in a release.

“I feel that Malibongwe and the other High-Performance coaches can provide that and also develop the game,” Smith added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Paresh Rawal, ex-BJP MP, appointed chief of National School of Drama
Paresh Rawal, ex-BJP MP, appointed chief of National School of Drama
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In