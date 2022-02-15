Nepal wicketkeeper refuses to run out batter after his collision with bowler, heart-warming act goes viral - Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aasif Sheikh had the chance to run out Ireland's Andy McBrine after the latter was accidentally tripped by the bowler while running for a single. However, Sheikh chose not to whip off the bails, thus allowing McBrine to get to the crease safely.
How's that for the Spirit of Cricket award? (Screengrab)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh gave an example of the 'Spirit of Cricket' in a T20I match against Ireland in Oman on Monday. Sheikh had the chance to run out Ireland's Andy McBrine after the latter was accidentally tripped by the bowler while running for a single. However, Sheikh chose not to whip off the bails, thus allowing McBrine to get to the crease safely.

The incident took place off the third ball of the 18th over bowled by Kamal Singh in the Oman Quadrangular T20 Series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Ireland's Mark Adair failed to connect an aggressive shot and called for a quick single.

McBrine was quick to respond but ended up colliding with the bowler. He was a fair distance away from the crease when Sheikh took the ball in his gloves. McBrine scored 11 runs in the match, which Ireland eventually won by 16 runs. Shaikh was praised by the on-air commentator, who said that the Nepalese wicketkeeper's actions makes him a nominee for the 2022 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

"I've got goosebumps here in the commentary box because that's a touching moment. It was accidental, and he could have run him out here, and Aasif Sheikh has said, 'No, he's not going to do it because of the spirit of the game'. That's your nominee for the Spirit of Cricket Award for 2022 for the ICC," the commentator can be heard saying.

Ireland posted a total of 127 after being put to bat first. George Dockrell was their top scorer with a 22-ball 28 while Curtis Campher also played a 20-run cameo. For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee took four for 21. In reply, Nepal were bowled out for a paltry score of 111 as McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy took two wickets each.

