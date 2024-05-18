Explore
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi 39oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi390C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands score after 8 overs is 66/0

    May 18, 2024 9:02 PM IST
    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 66/0 after 8 overs, Max O'Dowd at 22 runs and Michael Levitt at 42 runs
    Key Events
    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score, Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score, Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 18 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
    Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 18, 2024 9:02 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 66/0 after 8 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Max O'Dowd 22 (19)
    Michael Levitt 42 (29)
    Scotland
    Chris Greaves 0/12 (1)

    May 18, 2024 9:02 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Max O'Dowd smashed a Six on Chris Greaves bowling . Netherlands at 66/0 after 7.6 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: SIX! Superb shot and that should help Max O'Dowd feel a lot better. Flighted delivery, full and on the off-stump line, Max O'Dowd gives himself room and goes inside out over cover for a flat six.

    May 18, 2024 8:59 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 54/0 after 7 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Max O'Dowd 14 (16)
    Michael Levitt 38 (26)
    Scotland
    Mark Watt 0/13 (2)

    May 18, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 49/0 after 6 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 36 (23)
    Max O'Dowd 11 (13)
    Scotland
    Chris Sole 0/19 (2)

    May 18, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Netherlands at 47/0 after 5.5 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Michael Levitt does not miss out this time!

    May 18, 2024 8:50 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 40/0 after 5 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Max O'Dowd 10 (11)
    Michael Levitt 28 (19)
    Scotland
    Mark Watt 0/8 (1)

    May 18, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Mark Watt bowling . Netherlands at 38/0 after 4.4 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Crunched! Flat and outside off, Levitt strokes with great timing to long off for four runs.

    May 18, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 32/0 after 4 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Max O'Dowd 8 (9)
    Michael Levitt 22 (15)
    Scotland
    Gavin Main 0/8 (1)

    May 18, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Gavin Main bowling . Netherlands at 29/0 after 3.2 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! On a length and outside off. Levitt cuts it aerially and over point for a boundary.

    May 18, 2024 8:43 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 24/0 after 3 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 17 (12)
    Max O'Dowd 5 (6)
    Scotland
    Bradley Currie 0/12 (2)

    May 18, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Bradley Currie bowling . Netherlands at 22/0 after 2.3 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Off the edge! Shorter and outside off, Levitt looks to cut but outside edges it to third man for a boundary.

    May 18, 2024 8:40 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 17/0 after 2 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 11 (7)
    Max O'Dowd 5 (5)
    Scotland
    Chris Sole 0/10 (1)

    May 18, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Chris Sole bowling . Netherlands at 17/0 after 1.4 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: SIX! Not a good over so far from Sole. Misses the length again. Bowls it full and on middle, Levitt lofts it straight down the ground for a biggie.

    May 18, 2024 8:37 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Max O'Dowd smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Netherlands at 10/0 after 1.2 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Max O'Dowd hits his first. Again this is on the pads, this is helped down to fine leg for another boundary.

    May 18, 2024 8:34 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 5 (4)
    Max O'Dowd 1 (2)
    Scotland
    Bradley Currie 0/6 (1)

    May 18, 2024 8:34 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Bradley Currie bowling . Netherlands at 6/0 after 0.5 overs

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: FOUR! Clean from Levitt! Too full and outside off, Levitt drives it through covers and it races to the fence.

    May 18, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Scores: Scotland Playing XI

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland (Playing XI) - Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Charlie Tear, Richie Berrington(C), Matthew Cross(WK), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Bradley Currie.

    May 18, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Scores: Netherlands Playing XI

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

    May 18, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to field

    May 18, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Netherlands vs Scotland Match Details
    Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and Scotland to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands score after 8 overs is 66/0

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes