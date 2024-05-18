Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands score after 8 overs is 66/0
- 30 Mins agoNetherlands at 66/0 after 8 overs
- 30 Mins agoMax O'Dowd smashed a Six on Chris Greaves bowling . Netherlands at 66/0 after 7.6 overs
- 33 Mins agoNetherlands at 54/0 after 7 overs
- 37 Mins agoNetherlands at 49/0 after 6 overs
- 38 Mins agoMichael Levitt smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Netherlands at 47/0 after 5.5 overs
- 42 Mins agoNetherlands at 40/0 after 5 overs
- 43 Mins agoMichael Levitt smashed a Four on Mark Watt bowling . Netherlands at 38/0 after 4.4 overs
- 44 Mins agoNetherlands at 32/0 after 4 overs
- 47 Mins agoMichael Levitt smashed a Four on Gavin Main bowling . Netherlands at 29/0 after 3.2 overs
- 49 Mins agoNetherlands at 24/0 after 3 overs
- 50 Mins agoMichael Levitt smashed a Four on Bradley Currie bowling . Netherlands at 22/0 after 2.3 overs
- 52 Mins agoNetherlands at 17/0 after 2 overs
- 54 Mins agoMichael Levitt smashed a Six on Chris Sole bowling . Netherlands at 17/0 after 1.4 overs
- 55 Mins agoMax O'Dowd smashed a Four on Chris Sole bowling . Netherlands at 10/0 after 1.2 overs
- 58 Mins agoNetherlands at 6/0 after 1 overs
- 58 Mins agoMichael Levitt smashed a Four on Bradley Currie bowling . Netherlands at 6/0 after 0.5 overs
- 18 Mins agoScotland Playing XI
- 18 Mins agoNetherlands Playing XI
- 24 Mins agoToss Update
- 56 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 18 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
Netherlands vs Scotland Match Details
Match 1 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and Scotland to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.