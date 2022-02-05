New skipper Rohit Sharma open to ODI tweaks as India face Windies

The transition to a new era in Indian cricket under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has been a stop-start affair. Having taken over the T20 captaincy after the World Cup in November, Sharma also replaced Virat Kohli as ODI captain before the tour of South Africa in December but a hamstring injury meant he couldn’t take part.

Beginning with the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday—India’s 1,000th game in the format—Sharma will finally take complete charge of their white-ball ambitions. The setting for the three-match ODI series is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sprawling facility on the banks of the Sabarmati that spreads over 63 acres and has a seating capacity of 1.32 lakh. The lurking threat of Covid-19, of course, means these matches will be played without spectators.

The absence of crowds is not going to lessen the gaze on Sharma. He has to revitalise India’s limited-overs game, especially after their 0-3 series loss in South Africa that coach Rahul Dravid described as an “eye-opener”. Sharma isn’t pressing the panic button.

“Our ODI win percentage has been 70 plus recently if I am not wrong. There is not a lot that we need to change. We just need to adapt to different situations. It is not like we have to copy what other teams are doing. If there is a change we need to make in terms of how we approach the game, we will do it. But it can’t be done suddenly,” Sharma told reporters on Saturday.

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, India need to start identifying and backing the players that can fulfill specific demands. They wouldn’t want a repeat of the 2019 World Cup in England when the designated No 4, Ambati Rayudu, was dumped just before it.

“Moving forward, the role clarity of certain individuals in the squad is important. If we can put that in place, we can get what we want at different points from different individuals,” he said.

Kishan to open

Unforeseen absentees due to Covid make role clarity harder to establish. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer played all three ODIs in SA, but they are unavailable for the game on Sunday. Along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, they are still in isolation having tested Covid positive. With Mayank Agarwal—who was later included in the squad—also isolating, Ishan Kishan will open alongside Sharma. KL Rahul will join the team for the second ODI on Wednesday.

Kishan was originally part of only the T20I squad but has been added to the 50-over set-up due to the Covid cases. “It is so uncertain what is going to happen with Covid around. There can be last-minute changes because anybody can be positive. The boys understand that an opportunity can come at any point. They have to be ready for it. We have spoken about it at length,” said Sharma.

Backing Kuldeep, Chahal

One of the consequences of India’s defeat to South Africa was a change in the choice of spinners. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been reunited with leggie Yuzvendra Chahal after recovering from a knee surgery that kept him out of action since September.

During the SA series, the Indian spinners—Chahal, off-spinners R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav—struggled to provide breakthroughs during the middle overs. Kuldeep’s recall suggests that they are once again going back to wrist-spinners, a strategy that worked soundly between the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup.

“Kuldeep and Chahal have been great performers for us in the past. They have created an impact whenever they have played together. They were left out in the middle because of the team combination we wanted. We wanted to get an extra batter or seamer in at times. It is certainly on my mind to get them back together,” Sharma said.

It will be unfair to expect too much too soon from Kuldeep though. The 27-year-old wasn’t in great form before his injury, and hasn’t played a competitive game since the tour of Sri Lanka in July. “We do not want Kuldeep to be rushed. It is important we handle the situation carefully. Kuldeep needs to play a lot of games to get his rhythm back,” the captain said.

For West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, qualification for the 2023 World Cup itself is likely to be a hurdle. They are currently seventh in the table in the ODI Super League. India are eighth but their qualification is secured as hosts. If West Indies slip a couple of places by the end of the cut-off period, they will have to come through a qualifying event. Pollard, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Nicholas Pooran provide firepower and experience to the West Indies unit, but not having won a series in India since 2002/03 signifies the enormity of their task.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vivek Krishnan Vivek Krishnan is a sports journalist who enjoys covering cricket and football among other disciplines. He wanted to be a cricketer himself but has gladly settled for watching and writing on different sports. ...view detail