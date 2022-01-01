'New year, new start, same focus': Virat and co. sweat it out at Wanderers as Team India eyes historic series win in SA

Team India returned to practice ahead of the second Test against South Africa on Saturday, as it prepares to clinch a first-ever Test series win in the country. India had registered an emphatic 113-run victory over the Proteas in the 1st Test in Centurion, and will take on the hosts in Johannesburg, where Kohli and co. kickstarted a stellar era of Test success in 2018.

India had defeated South Africa in a closely-fought game by 63 runs in the third and final Test of the 2018 series in Wanderers. As Virat and co. aim to clinch the series, the official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video from the side's practice session.

Earlier on Friday, the BCCI had announced India's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

KL Rahul will don the captaincy hat for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was confirmed as the side's full-time skipper in the limited-overs formats. Rohit would have been the captain, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series.

About grooming KL Rahul for the future, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma in a press conference said: "Yes, definitely we are looking at KL Rahul at the present. He is a three format player and he got a good experience of captaincy and he has proved his leadership qualities, this is what all selectors think."

Jasprit Bumrah will be Rahul's deputy in the series. Virat Kohli is also the part of India's ODI squad. Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are injured.

The three-match ODI series will begin on January 19 at Boland Park, Paarl. The second ODI match will happen on Jan 21 at the same venue and the third ODI will be at Newlands, Cape Town on January 23.