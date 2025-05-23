Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen announces retirement from international cricket

ANI |
May 23, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Wellington [New Zealand], : New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday after representing the national team at five ICC tournaments, as per the ICC official website.

New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen announces retirement from international cricket

Jensen calls time on an 11-year international career, having represented New Zealand on 88 occasions that was highlighted by a total of 76 wickets across all formats.

She also represented New Zealand during their home ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign in 2022 and a total of four ICC Women's T20 World Cup events in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023.

Her best effort came in 2020, where she picked up three wickets in a Player of the Match performance against Sri Lanka and finished the tournament as New Zealand's leading wicket-taker with seven scalps.

Jensen's last international appearance came in February 2023, with the 32-year-old deciding the time was right to bow out of the game.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I came home from my first cricket tournament and knew I wanted to be a White Fern. To have had the chance to live that dream is something I'll always treasure," Jensen said as quoted by ICC.

"It's been an incredible journey - filled with challenges, growth, unforgettable experiences, and the best group of people I could've hoped to share it with. It's never easy to move on from something that's meant this much, but I know in my heart it's time. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and even prouder to have been part of the White Ferns environment," she added.

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer paid tribute to the contribution Jensen had made throughout her career.

"I want to congratulate Hayley on a fantastic international career and thank her for her contributions to the White Ferns environment. Hayley has made key contributions to the team with both bat and ball on the field and always brought a genuine passion and love for the game. We wish her all the best for whatever the future holds," Sawyer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

