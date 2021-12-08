Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Zealand batter Will Young joins Northamptonshire for 2022 season

New Zealand batter Will Young will be available for the majority of the County Championship and Royal London Cup, subject to fixturing and the international calendar.
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:54 PM IST
ANI | , Northamptonshire [uk]

New Zealand batter Will Young will join Northamptonshire for the 2022 county season.

The top-order batter will be available for the majority of the County Championship and Royal London Cup, subject to fixturing and the international calendar.

"I am very excited to sign with Northamptonshire for the 2022 season. I see it as a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to learn about the conditions in the UK but also to add as much as I can to the Northamptonshire environment," Young said in a statement.

Young has more than 10,000 runs to his name across all formats, with 12 first-class hundreds and an average of 42.

Head Coach John Sadler explained a quality batter was the Club's top target when it came to recruitment.

The New Zealand batter has impressed in international cricket since his debut in December last year and recently toured with the side in India, where he posted a career-best 89 in the first test.

"He's world class, he's an international player who played beautifully last week in the test matches, but we've had our eyes on him for a good couple of months really since the end of the season." Sadler said.

Young will link up with the squad ahead of the season. 

