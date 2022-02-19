New Zealand end long drought, thrash South Africa in first Test

New Zealand completed a one-sided demolition of a pitiful South Africa, winning the first Test by an innings and 276 runs before lunch on day three day on Saturday.

Tim Southee took five wickets as New Zealand bowled out South Africa for 111 in their second innings, a paltry total that was actually better than their first innings haul.

The result ended a 16-match winless streak by New Zealand in Tests between the two nations.

The Blackcaps have never won a series against South Africa but will break their duck barring a major turnaround in the second test of the short series.

Resuming at 34-3 in their second innings at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, South Africa lost their remaining seven wickets in only two-and-a-half hours, their batters having no answer to New Zealand's relentless pace attack.

Southee bowled with his usual precision, taking 5-35, while Matt Henry picked up 2-32 to add to the seven wickets he collected in the first innings.

The second Test, also in Christchurch, starts on Friday.