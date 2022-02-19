Home / Cricket / New Zealand end long drought, thrash South Africa in first Test
cricket

New Zealand end long drought, thrash South Africa in first Test

  • Tim Southee took five wickets as New Zealand bowled out South Africa for 111 in their second innings, a paltry total that was actually better than their first innings haul.
Tim Southee and Devon Conway, both of New Zealand, shake hands with Duanne Oliver and Glenton Stuurman, both of South Africa, at the end of day three of the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.(AP)
Tim Southee and Devon Conway, both of New Zealand, shake hands with Duanne Oliver and Glenton Stuurman, both of South Africa, at the end of day three of the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.(AP)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Wellington

New Zealand completed a one-sided demolition of a pitiful South Africa, winning the first Test by an innings and 276 runs before lunch on day three day on Saturday.

Tim Southee took five wickets as New Zealand bowled out South Africa for 111 in their second innings, a paltry total that was actually better than their first innings haul.

The result ended a 16-match winless streak by New Zealand in Tests between the two nations.

The Blackcaps have never won a series against South Africa but will break their duck barring a major turnaround in the second test of the short series.

Resuming at 34-3 in their second innings at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, South Africa lost their remaining seven wickets in only two-and-a-half hours, their batters having no answer to New Zealand's relentless pace attack.

Southee bowled with his usual precision, taking 5-35, while Matt Henry picked up 2-32 to add to the seven wickets he collected in the first innings.

The second Test, also in Christchurch, starts on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand south africa national cricket team
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out