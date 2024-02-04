 New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM | Hindustan Times
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
Live

Feb 04, 2024 02:41 AM IST
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 04 Feb 2024 at 03:30 AM
Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand squad -
Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee
South Africa squad -
David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Neil Brand, Ruan de Swardt, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Duanne Olivier, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tshepo Moreki

Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
    1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and South Africa to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Story Saved
February 04, 2024
