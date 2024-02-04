New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 04 Feb 2024 at 03:30 AM

Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui



New Zealand squad -

Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee

South Africa squad -

David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Neil Brand, Ruan de Swardt, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Duanne Olivier, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tshepo Moreki

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024