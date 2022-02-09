New Zealand women beat depleted India in one-off T20I

Even before the first ball was bowled on their tour of New Zealand on Wednesday, India knew what it would be an uphill task with three team members—Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Thakur and Meghana Singh—missing out on the one-off T20 tie due to the compulsory Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facility recommended by the New Zealand government.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had to fill the eleven with relatively inexperienced players and eventually the India women could not cope with the conditions or the hosts, who notched up an 18-run win at Queenstown.

It emerged that Mandhana, the team’s best batter, as well as Thakur and Singh, had Covid and joined the team later, only to be put under the mandatory quarantine as per New Zealand’s strict protocol. They are also doubtful of playing in Saturday’s first ODI.

ODI skipper Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are not in the T20 team. Without Mandhana, India struggled against a seasoned New Zealand team. Batting first, skipper Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates took charge, raising 60 runs in 7.5 overs for the opening wicket. Devine was let-off early, medium-pacer Simran Dil Bahadur failing to take a return catch off her first delivery, in the second over of the match.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma eventually dismissed Devine for 31 (23 balls), but only after the hosts were off to a flying start. Bates looked good before left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad got her for 36. Maddy Green chipped in with 26 off 20 balls and Lea Tahuhu, at No 5, showed her class by hitting 27 off 14 balls to bolster New Zealand’s total to 155/5.

For India, medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar was the only bowler who impressed, taking 2/16 in her four overs.

In the absence of Mandhana, left-handed Yastika Bhatia opened with Shafali Verma. Bhatia looked comfortable while Verma was plucky. Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr turned out to be New Zealand’s best bowler as she removed Bhatia (26 – 26 balls) and Verma (13).

Skipper Kaur was expected to take up the challenge and anchor the chase, but she was bowled for 12 by a beautiful inswinger from Amelia Kerr’s sister, Jess. No 4 Sabbhineni Meghana played a cameo, scoring 37 off 30, but was not supported at the other end as India finished on 137/8.

“We were in the game when we were bowling, but unfortunately the last few overs didn't go well. Even in batting we did not have partnerships. But we have learnt a lot from this match and hope we will improve in the coming matches. When we are playing in one venue, we can learn a lot, it will definitely help us.”

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 155/5 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 36, Sophie Devine 31, Pooja Vastrakar 2/16, Deepti Sharma 2/26); India 137/8 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 26, Sabbhineni Meghana 37, Jess Kerr 2/20, Amelia Kerr 2/25, Hayley Jensen 2/25). NZ women won by 18 runs.

