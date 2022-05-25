'News sells more with Hardik Pandya's name': Gujarat Titans captain's reply to critics

Hardik Pandya is at the top of his game. He is batting with never-seen-before maturity, bowling crucial overs and making an impact and captaining way better than many expected him to do. The results have followed too. Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the league table and then beat Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the IPL 2022 final. Hardik's fortunes have seen a level up even off the field. The GT captain gave a hilarious reply when he was asked about the criticism surrounding his fitness, and performance.

"People always talk, that's their job. I can't help," Pandya said in a virtual media interaction after leading the Titans to a seven-wicket win over RR. "News sells more with 'Hardik Pandya's name. I've no problem with it, I just take it easy with a smiling face."

Hardik has more often than not, found himself as the centre of attraction and sometimes even for the wrong reasons but the all-rounder has fought it out and found a way to claw back.

Released by Mumbai Indians, Hardik was roped in as a draft pick by Gujarat's for ₹15 crore ahead of this IPL season.

Questions were raised when he was handed captaincy for a team making its debut, but Pandya has delivered, be it with the bat, ball or in his 'Captain Cool' demeanour, much like his mentor MS Dhoni.

"Obviously Mahi bhai has played a big role in my life. He's a dear brother, a dear friend, and family to me," Pandya said.

"...I've learnt a lot of good things from him. For me, it was more about being individually strong which I'm really proud of myself as well how I was able to manage all the parts."Mostly coming at number four, Pandya is at the fifth spot in the chart for most prolific batters this season, with 453 runs at a 45-plus average and a healthy strike rate of 132.84.

Pandya has also come handy with the ball, giving crucial breakthroughs for his team. He has bowled 26.3 overs so far and taken five wickets with an economy of 7.73.

"Before the captaincy as well, I always made sure that I approached all the situations in a cool-headed way. Generally, you make better decisions that way," he said about his recipe for success in this IPL.

"For me in my life, and in my cricketing journey, it was important to give that 10-second extra rather than rushing in."

(with PTI inputs)

