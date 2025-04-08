Menu Explore
ANI |
Apr 08, 2025 06:46 PM IST

ucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the second-fastest batter to do so

Kolkata [India], : Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League , becoming the second-fastest batter to do so.

Nicholas Pooran completes 2,000 runs in IPL, second fastest to achieve milestone

Pooran achieved this milestone during his side's match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. During the match, Pooran was at his destructive best, scoring 87* in 36 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes.

A highlight of his innings was taking down all-rounder Andre Russell for 24 runs in 18th over, with two sixes and three fours.

In 81 matches, Pooran has scored 2,057 runs in 78 innings at an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of 168.88, with 12 half-centuries. His best score is 87*. After Russell, who took 1,120 balls to reach this milestone, Pooran is the second-fastest to 2,000 IPL runs with 1,198 balls faced.

Among Indian batters, Virender Sehwag is the fastest to reach the milestone in 1,211 balls.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Pooran is the leading run-getter and has the Orange Cap, with 288 runs in five matches at an average of 72.00 with a strike rate of 225.00. He has scored three fifties and best score is 87*. He has hit 24 sixes in the tournament so far.

After stints with Punjab Kings from 2019-21 and Sunrisers Hyderabad , Pooran is having a time of his life for LSG.

He is the second-highest run-getter for LSG, with 1,145 runs in 34 matches and innings at an average of 47.70, strike rate of over 186, with eight half-centuries.

Coming to the match, LSG was put to bat first by KKR, who won the toss and opted to field. After a 99-run stand between Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh and later a 71-run stand between Pooran and Marsh , Pooran went berserk in the final few overs, compiling 87* in 36 balls, taking his side to 238/3 in 20 overs.

Harshit Rana proved expensive with figures 2/51. Spencer Johnson was taken to the cleaners, giving away 46 runs in three overs. Russell took 2/32 in his two overs. The spin duo of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy did not work as they went wicketless with 0/38 in three overs and 0/31 in four overs respectively.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / Nicholas Pooran completes 2,000 runs in IPL, second fastest to achieve milestone
