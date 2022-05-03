Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nicholas Pooran named West Indies' limited-overs captain after Kieron Pollard's retirement

Nicholas Pooran has replaced Kieron Pollard as captain of the West Indies one-day international and Twenty20 teams after Cricket West Indies confirmed the captaincy on Tuesday.
Nicholas Pooran is West Indies' new limited-overs captain. (ICC)
Nicholas Pooran has replaced Kieron Pollard as captain of the West Indies one-day international and Twenty20 teams after Cricket West Indies confirmed the captaincy on Tuesday. Pollard retired from internationals last week, and Pooran, who has been the former WI allrounder's deputy for a year will take over.

Pooran's appointment covered the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and the Cricket World Cup in India in October 2023. He has already led the team in Pollard's absence, a home T20 series win against Australia last year.

His first assignment will in the Netherlands at the end of this month for three ODIs.

"I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket," Pooran said in a statement. "This is, indeed, a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together. To be named captain is, indeed, the highlight of my career so far."

