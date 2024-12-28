Nitish Kumar Reddy's father in tears as son smashes maiden Test century at MCG: 'I was very tensed but Siraj survived'

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s remarkable run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy continued on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the MCG, as the young Indian batter smashed his maiden Test century. With the achievement, Reddy became the third-youngest Indian to reach the feat in Australia; he did so in front of his father, who stood at the stands as Nitish smashed a boundary against Boland to breach the three-figure mark. Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed his maiden century in Test cricket; his father celebrates the achievement (L)(X)

Reddy brought up his century in the 115th over of India’s innings, with a well-timed boundary that sent the crowd into raptures. His father, Mutyala Reddy, was spotted in the stands praying for his son's success, and when Nitish reached the coveted three-figure mark, he could no longer hold back his emotions. With tears streaming down his face, Reddy celebrated the moment with a fellow spectator, fully aware of the significance of the achievement.

Watch the moment:

Speaking after the play was interrupted due to bad light, Nitish’s father reflected on the long journey that led to this monumental moment.

“For our family, it’s a special day and we cannot forget this day in our life. He has been performing well since the age group of 14-15, and now in international cricket, it’s a very special feeling,” said Mutyala Reddy.

The proud father also shared the tense moments leading up to the century, particularly when the last wicket remained.

“I was very tensed. Only the last wicket was remaining. Thankfully Siraj managed to survive,” he added, referring to Mohammed Siraj, who successfully blocked three balls from Pat Cummins to keep the innings alive.

Nitish's stand with Sundar

Nitish’s partnership with Washington Sundar proved pivotal in India’s recovery after the team lost two quick wickets earlier in the day. Together, they added a crucial 127 runs for the eighth wicket.

While Sundar fell for a gritty 50 off 162 balls, Nitish’s knock continued with a quick-fire 105 off 176 balls at the close of play, as rain halted proceedings. India are 9 wickets down at 358, still trailing Australia by 116 runs, but Reddy’s maiden Test century has given his team fresh hope as they look to extend their innings on Day 4.

With India eyeing as many runs as possible early on the fourth day, Australia will be eager to finish off the innings with the final wicket.