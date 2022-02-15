'No ball, free hit, 4': Starc bowls most bizarre wide ball during 3rd T20I vs SL, leaves commentators in splits- WATCH

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc on Tuesday bowled one of the most bizarre wide deliveries during the third game of the T20I series at home against Sri Lanka, which left even the commentators in splits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was during the 18th over of the game. Starc looked to deliver the off-cutter to Dasun Shanaka but instead the ball slipped out of his hands and went high and wide, beating wicketkeeper Mathew Wade before hitting the boundary for a bonus four for the visitors.

"No ball, free hit, four. It must have slipped out of the hands," said one of the commentators on air while the other remarked, "I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide! Probably was the off cutter."

ALSO READ: How the 10 franchises stack up after the IPL 2022 mega auction - strengths, weaknesses and possible XI

A video shared by Cricket Australia later showed that it was 3 metres high.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the game, after putting Sri Lanka to bat first, Australia make early inroads picking two wickets in the powerplay before the rest kept falling at regular intervals. Shanaka's 38-ball 39 was the top score for the visitors as they pulled off a paltry 121 for 6 in 20 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with his 3 for 21 while Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood picked one a piece. Starc finished with 0 for 30 in four overs.

Australia had earlier won the opener in Sydney by 20 runs via the DLS method and took a 2-0 lead in the series with a Super Over win in the second game at the same venue.

The series comprises of two more matches both of which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.