Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"No doubt, 300-plus score will be reached this tournament": MI quick Trent Boult

ANI |
Apr 27, 2025 01:39 PM IST

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Trent Boult has "no doubt" that the 300-plus score will be breached in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Delhi [India], : Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Trent Boult has "no doubt" that the 300-plus score will be breached in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League .

"No doubt, 300-plus score will be reached this tournament": MI quick Trent Boult
"No doubt, 300-plus score will be reached this tournament": MI quick Trent Boult

Out of 45 fixtures in the cash-rich league, the 200-plus total has been breached 23 times, and Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the record of posting the highest total. Their rollicking performance and belligerent mindset against the Rajasthan Royals led to a ruthless onslaught.

The Sunrisers handsomely piled up runs on the board and raced to 286/6, the closest a team has been to the elusive 300-plus total. Boult believes the record-shattering mark will be breached for the first time in IPL's history. The score would immediately reflect a shambolic outing for the opposition bowler, but Boult dwells on its positive aspects from a bowler's perspective.

"No doubt, a 300-plus score will be reached this tournament. The ball seems to be travelling further, though I'd like to believe it's still swinging in some parts of the country. From a bowling perspective, the only positive is that batsmen are coming hard, which creates opportunities. If we focus on being accurate, stay aggressive, and give it a real crack, bowlers will have their day at some point. That's what fans want to see, and I'm sure there'll be plenty watching," Boult said on JioHotstar's special series.

Boult reflected on the individual aspect of his game, his performance in death overs. The New Zealand left-armer has never taken more than nine scalps at the death in a single IPL season. However, he already has six in his name in the current edition.

The 35-year-old shed light on the mindset and strategy he adopts during the death phase, which revolves around having clarity and training to be prepared for such moments.

"It's a challenge and an area I've always worked on. My mantra has been to keep getting better and never plateau with my skills or performance. I'm constantly pushing myself to come up with new options and plans. These days, there are so many batters some we've never even heard of or played against so you've got to be on your game. Clarity is key, and executing under pressure makes the difference. It's all about training well and being ready for those moments," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / "No doubt, 300-plus score will be reached this tournament": MI quick Trent Boult
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On