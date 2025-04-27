New Delhi [India], : Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Trent Boult has "no doubt" that the 300-plus score will be breached in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League . "No doubt, 300-plus score will be reached this tournament": MI quick Trent Boult

Out of 45 fixtures in the cash-rich league, the 200-plus total has been breached 23 times, and Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the record of posting the highest total. Their rollicking performance and belligerent mindset against the Rajasthan Royals led to a ruthless onslaught.

The Sunrisers handsomely piled up runs on the board and raced to 286/6, the closest a team has been to the elusive 300-plus total. Boult believes the record-shattering mark will be breached for the first time in IPL's history. The score would immediately reflect a shambolic outing for the opposition bowler, but Boult dwells on its positive aspects from a bowler's perspective.

"No doubt, a 300-plus score will be reached this tournament. The ball seems to be travelling further, though I'd like to believe it's still swinging in some parts of the country. From a bowling perspective, the only positive is that batsmen are coming hard, which creates opportunities. If we focus on being accurate, stay aggressive, and give it a real crack, bowlers will have their day at some point. That's what fans want to see, and I'm sure there'll be plenty watching," Boult said on JioHotstar's special series.

Boult reflected on the individual aspect of his game, his performance in death overs. The New Zealand left-armer has never taken more than nine scalps at the death in a single IPL season. However, he already has six in his name in the current edition.

The 35-year-old shed light on the mindset and strategy he adopts during the death phase, which revolves around having clarity and training to be prepared for such moments.

"It's a challenge and an area I've always worked on. My mantra has been to keep getting better and never plateau with my skills or performance. I'm constantly pushing myself to come up with new options and plans. These days, there are so many batters some we've never even heard of or played against so you've got to be on your game. Clarity is key, and executing under pressure makes the difference. It's all about training well and being ready for those moments," he added.

