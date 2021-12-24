'No need of public statement from BCCI President': Manjrekar wants chairman of selectors to clarify Kohli's remarks

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Thursday opined that there shouldn't be any need for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to clarify the controversial remarks made by Virat Kohli on his white-ball captaincy when it is the job of the chairman of selectors. Manjrekar explained his point with an example of Ricky Ponting.

Kohli remarks on his white-ball captaincy, ahead of the team's departure for the South Africa Test series, triggered a storm in Indian cricket as it exposed an underlying tension between him and the administrators of the Board of Control for the Cricket in India (BCCI).

Speaking to Times Now on the fiery remarks made by Kohli, Manjrekar said that while it was always illogical not to have three different captains for the Indian team for three formats, he felt that the conversation regarding this should be between chairman of selectors and Kohli.

"Three different captains for three formats is not an ideal scenario but if you are left with no choice and that's gonna get the best out of the three teams, then so be it. The one very important member of the Indian cricket administration is a guy who doesn't quite get the attention that he deserves. And that's the chairman of selectors," Manjrekar told Times Now.

"So I don't know why there should have been a conversation publicly or any statement given by the president of the BCCI when really it is the job of the chairman of the selection committee," he added before explaining his view with recalling the moment when Ponting was removed from captaincy and reminded that the entire bit was clarified by the then chairman of selectors of the Australian team.

Manjrekar's comment came a day after former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar spoke on the same lines in an interview with Khaleej Times, saying, "Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee, any issue about selection or captaincy, it's the chairman of the selection committee who should speak."

Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy after India's forgettable T20 World Cup campaign and was removed from ODI captaincy a month later. Ganguly had revealed later that he had requested Kohli not to step down from T20I captaincy, but Kohli contradicted the statement saying there was no communication before adding that he was informed about ODI captaincy removal one and a half hour before the team selection for the South Africa Test series.

"Miscommunications and all the misunderstandings, everything has been happening over the years. It should have been the chairman of the selection committee versus Virat Kohli. That would have been the right way to go about it. That would have been a more professional exterior,” Manjrekar added.

