Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : After Pakistan's 7-wicket loss against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I match of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, former cricketer Ramiz Raja hit out at the hosts and said that no 'Men in Green' batters played a long innings. "No one played a long innings": Ramiz Raja on PAK's performance vs NZ in 3rd T20I

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Raja said that set batters should not get dismissed after scoring just 20 to 30 runs. Talking about the wicket in Rawalpindi, he added that one team can score at least 250 runs on that pitch.

"The batsmen who are set should not get out after scoring just 20-30 runs. That's why the score is only 180. This pitch is worth at least 250 runs, as we know how many runs have been scored here before. Pakistan scored fewer runs, and no one played a long innings," Raja said.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman also slammed the bowling performance of the hosts against New Zealand and said that it was "mediocre". He added that Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi had a "dull day" against the Kiwis.

"The bowling performance was also quite mediocre. The frontline bowlers, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi had a very dull day," he added.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, the Kiwis decided to field first against the hosts and their decision did go in their favour in the game. Saim Ayub and skipper Babar Azam opened for the Men in Green with a 55-run partnership.

Shadab Khan was the only standout batter for the hosts as he smashed 4 fours and 2 overhead boundaries during his time on the crease. Apart from Shadab, Irfan Khan tried his best as well and powered Pakistan to a total of 178/4.

Ish Sodhi led the Kiwi bowling attack, picking up two wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 25 runs. Bracewell and Jacob Duffy also took one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Dean Foxcroft and Mark Chapman played a 117-run partnership to help New Zealand clinch a 7-wicket win in Rawalpindi. Pakistan displayed a sloppy bowling performance in the match as Afridi and Shah were the only wicket takers of the match.

Currently, the five-match series stands at 1-1 after both Pakistan and New Zealand managed to win just one game.

