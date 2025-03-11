No open bus parade for India's Champions Trophy win; Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir land in separate cities

The insane visuals of countless people cheering at the top of their voices, wanting a clearer view of the victorious Indian team, are still fresh in memory. Such was the impact of India's open bus parade in Mumbai after winning the T20 World Cup last year. Eight and a half months later, Team India gave another chance to the nation to leap into boundless celebrations by lifting the Champions Trophy after 12 years. Never have India won two ICC titles in successive years. Rohit Sharma's Indian team became the first to do so after beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai on March 9. But a repeat of similar scenes is unlikely. India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir return home after winning Champions Trophy 2025

There won't be any open bus parades this time as the Indian cricketers are expected to return to different cities separately. India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to a hero's welcome at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and fast bowler Harshit Rana returned to New Delhi, while star batter Virat Kohli is likely to reach soon.

The separate arrivals are due to the Indian cricketers' commitment to their IPL franchises. With the IPL 2025 set to begin on March 22, India's Champions Trophy-winning team members barely have any time to spend with their families before getting immersed in training again.

Notably, the BCCI did not hold any bus parade after India's Champions Trophy triumph in MS Dhoni's leadership in 2013. It has been reserved only after India's World Cup triumphs on foreign soil.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, accompanied by his family. The veteran opener played a crucial role in leading India to yet another ICC trophy.

India got the better of New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

The Men in Blue skipper was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the championship game. He played an exceptional knock of 76 runs from 83 balls, which was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.