No place for Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah as ex-Pakistan cricketer picks Test team for 2021; four Indians make list

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Sunday picked his best Test XI for 2021, while also adding a 12th man to the list, which did witness some notable absentees including India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The 12-man team comprises four from India, two each from England, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand

Kaneria picked the Indian pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as his opening combination amid the presence of options in Dimuth Karunaratne and Abid Ali. Rohit scored 906 runs in 11 Tests in 2021, with two centuries and four half-centuries, while Rahul amassed 461 runs in five Tests at 46.10 with two tons and one half-century.

Kaneria then picked England captain Joe Root as his No.3 batter. Root has been England's stand-out performer in their otherwise forgettable 2021 where he emerged as the highest run-getter for the calendar year scoring 1708 runs in 15 Tests at 61 with six centuries and four fifties. The veteran spinner, however, picked New Zealand's Kane Williamson as his captain for the Test XI. He scored 395 runs in four Tests with a double century and a fifty.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli eyes huge batting record in Johannesburg; Pujara looks to surpass Dravid, Ponting

He completed his middle-order lineup with the inclusion of Pakistan's Fawad Alam, who scored 571 runs in nine Tests with three hundreds and two fifty, and India's Rishabh Pant, as the wicketkeeper.

Kaneria then picked Kyle Jamieson and R Ashwin as his two all-rounders. The New Zealand cricketer picked 27 wickets in six Tests in 2021 at 18.29 while the veteran Indian spinner finished the calendar year as the highest wicket-taker with 54 wickets in nine Tests at 16.64.

Kaneria completed his team with the inclusion of three pacers - James Anderson, Josh Hazelwood and Shaheeh Shah Afridi - and picked Australia's Marnus Labuschagne as his 12th man.