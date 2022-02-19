'No point giving Gaikwad one game': Ex-IND batter insists on 'need to be patient' with Ishan; lays out plan for Ruturaj

Ruturaj Gaikwad had been a part of Indian limited-overs squads during the home series against New Zealand (November 2021), tour of South Africa (January 2021) as well as the ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies. However, the Indian youngster is yet to make his international debut so far. While the opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened against the Kiwis, Shikhar Dhawan partnered interim-captain Rahul in South Africa.

Against the West Indies, the renowned pair of Rohit and Dhawan made a return in ODIs while youngster Ishan Kishan was given the opening role in the first two T20Is. The young left-handed batter had poor outings in both games so far, registering scores of 25 and 2. However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that the Indian team management should stick to Kishan for the final T20I as well, adding that Gaikwad should be given a longer role in the series against Sri Lanka.

“We need to give Ishan Kishan another game and play him in the third T20I," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Then we must think about giving Ruturaj (Gaikwad) a chance in the Sri Lanka series. He should be given a longer rope, maybe a series. No point giving Ruturaj one game. It makes sense to have continuity with players so they know that they are going to play the full series.”

Jaffer further said that the team needs to be “patent” with Kishan.

“We need to be patient with Ishan Kishan. We all know that he is a quality player. He has got fifties on T20I and ODI debuts and has such a fine IPL record for Mumbai Indians. But he has just been bought for ₹15 crore, that plays on players’ minds. And, it wasn’t easy straightaway. The ball was swinging a little. Even Rohit (Sharma) scored at almost a run-a-ball for his 19. We need to leave him alone. Once he gets going, he’ll be fine," said Jaffer.