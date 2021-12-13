'How many more runs should he score to prove himself?': Vengsarkar names 24-year-old batter BCCI should pick for SA ODIs

While the suspense has been lifted off India's Test squad for the tour of South Africa, the ODI unit still remains a mystery. With the three-match ODIs between India and South Africa starting January 19, the selectors are keeping a close eyes on some of the youngsters and fringe players who are currently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic one-day competition.

With Rohit Sharma officially starting his tenure as India's ODI captain, he and the BCCI selectors would be fiercely determined to pick the best among the lot. Speaking of which, former India captain and ex-BCCI chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar has backed Ruturaj Gaikwad's inclusion for the South Africa tour, saying the in-form youngster has scored enough runs to prove himself. The 24-year-old Maharashtra skipper has been in blistering form, scoring three consecutive tons in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Gaikwad notched up centuries against Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, helping his side win both matches. He scored 136 versus Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and notched up 154* against Chhattisgarh a day later. He followed it up with a 124-run knock against Kerala, albeit in a losing cause.

"You must pick a man in form. How many more runs does he need to score to prove himself? It is high time the selectors pick him straight away and give him a proper opportunity," Vengsarkar told The Times of India.

The Orange Cap winner of the recent edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ruturaj was named the captain of Maharashtra ahead of the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was also in splendid touch in the recently-concluded season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 259 runs in five outings at an average of over 60.

"He (Gaikwad) can bat at No 3 also. He must be accommodated in the team. It's not like Ruturaj 18 or 19. He's 24 now. There's no point in picking him when he'll be 28," he further said.

In his successful IPL 2021 stint with Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj slammed 635 runs in 16 matches en route to the Orange Cap. He also became the youngest player in the history of the Indian Premier League to receive the honour. He was also retained by the four-time champions ahead of the mega auctions. The defending champions retained Ravindra Jadeja (16 crores), MS Dhoni (12 crores), Moeen Ali (8 crores), and Gaikwad (6 crores) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Ruturaj was also a part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led India squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year. He earned his India debut in the T20I series and was a part of the recent three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

